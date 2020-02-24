Weber Shandwick London makes senior B2B hires and promotions

Revenue in the 35-strong division grew 23 per cent last year, the agency said.

Weber most recently made four promotions of senior account leads to directors in the B2B arm: Benjamin Pfeffer, who returned to London from the New York office, plus Chris Harris, Catherine Mallaband and Ronan Cloud.

It follows two other B2B director appointments last autumn. William Roberts, whose role is now to supports clients across performance marketing, lead generation, and brand strategy, joined from McCann Enterprise, where he worked in the Middle East, US, China and Europe.

Kevin Bossi, who returns to lead tech and telecoms client accounts in the UK, most recently led corporate and product comms at Adobe Systems.

Weber said the B2B arm has seen double-digit financial gains in two years, partly driven by 12 new client accounts across financial services, technology, energy, manufacturing and logistics. The agency did not reveal its clients.

Laura Tapper, MD of Weber Shandwick’s London B2B practice, said: “We have a vibrant B2B offer, powered by a data-led, digitally enabled approach to marketing. Kevin and William have proven expertise in building brand strategies that shape impactful creative campaigns. With a robust senior leadership team in place, we’re consistently linking our communications activity to clear, tangible outcomes for B2B customers. As a result, we’ve been able to better support clients while also growing our own capabilities in-house.”

London MD Helen Bennett said: “We’re proud to welcome new and returning team members, as well as congratulate those who have been promoted following a successful year for the team. Laura’s leadership has certainly accelerated our powerful B2B proposition, and we’re looking forward to continued growth in 2020.”

Last month saw the departure of Weber Shandwick UK CEO Rachel Friend, which followed global leadership changes last summer as global CEO Andy Polansky moved to head up Interpublic's Constituency Management Group division and Gail Heimann replaced him as Weber global CEO.