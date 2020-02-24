APCO Worldwide partners with consultancy Erie Street

CHICAGO: APCO Worldwide has agreed to a partnership with Erie Street, a Chicago-based advisory firm.

Erie Street, formerly known as Erie Street Capital, advises companies on board leadership, mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, go-to-market strategy and operations. Erie Street chairman and CEO Terry Graunke will also serve as lead director on APCO’s board.

APCO declined to disclose financial terms of the deal or when it was finalized. The pact is an agreement to work together and does not affect ownership or staffing at either firm, according to an APCO spokesperson, who said the services of both firms will be available to clients “on a seamless basis.”

“We got to know each other probably four years ago, but we only recently decided to formalize the relationship,” said APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus via email. “It started the way it should: the bridge of trust being slowly built over conversations and lots of excitement. The more we talked, the more we realized that if we worked together we could help advance both firms faster.”

In January, the company said it had acquired New York-based CSR firm the Tembo Group. Tembo became a subdivision of APCO, and founder MD Denielle Sachs was named senior director and global head of the group, reporting to Kraus.

APCO’s global revenue increased 4% to $134.1 million in 2018, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.