Dee Dee Myers exits Warner Bros.

BURBANK, CA: Dee Dee Myers, EVP of worldwide corporate communications and public affairs at Warner Bros., is stepping down, according to media reports.

Her last day at the company is set for April 1, according to a memo reported on by media outlets including Variety. Her replacement was not announced.

“Our charge has been not only to protect Warner Bros.’ singular legacy, but to ensure that the company’s commitments and actions are worthy of that history going forward,” she said in the memo. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the entire group, and so many talented colleagues across the company, we accomplished so much.”

The announcement about Myers’ planned departure came six months after Ann Sarnoff joined Warner Bros. as CEO from BBC Studios Americas. Sarnoff replaced Kevin Tsujihara following allegations that he sought acting roles for a woman with whom he was having an affair.

Before joining the entertainment company, Myers was MD of public affairs at Glover Park Group and co-host of Equal Time on CNBC. She was also a consultant on The West Wing and the first woman to be White House press secretary in the first term of the Clinton administration.