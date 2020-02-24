Dubai Tourism re-ups with Edelman with $2.4m contract

DUBAI: Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing has re-upped its contract with Edelman.

The organization is set to pay the firm more than $2.4 million to market the city as a tourism and business destination. Dubai will pay Edelman $1.3 million for leisure-related services through June, with $1.2 million for retainers and the rest dedicated to out-of-pocket expenses. The agency would also earn more than $900,000 for commerce marketing through March 2021, with more than $830,000 of that amount dedicated to retainers. Edelman is also charging more than $201,500 for work for Dubai Business Events, with more than $183,000 of that for retainers.

Edelman began working on the account in fall 2018, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act documents. A representative from the firm declined to comment.

The agency also expanded in Africa this month by acquiring Kenyan consultancy Gina Din Corporate Communications.

Edelman’s revenue rose 2.1% last year to $892 million, ignoring the impact of currency fluctuations. When considering their effect, global revenue was up 0.4%.