Dubai Tourism re-ups with Edelman with $2.4m contract

Added 1 hour ago by Thomas Moore

The firm will market the city as a tourism and business destination.

News
Downtown Dubai (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Downtown Dubai (Photo credit: Getty Images)

DUBAI: Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing has re-upped its contract with Edelman. 

The organization is set to pay the firm more than $2.4 million to market the city as a tourism and business destination. Dubai will pay Edelman $1.3 million for leisure-related services through June, with $1.2 million for retainers and the rest dedicated to out-of-pocket expenses. The agency would also earn more than $900,000 for commerce marketing through March 2021, with more than $830,000 of that amount dedicated to retainers. Edelman is also charging more than $201,500 for work for Dubai Business Events, with more than $183,000 of that for retainers.

Edelman began working on the account in fall 2018, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act documents. A representative from the firm declined to comment. 

The agency also expanded in Africa this month by acquiring Kenyan consultancy Gina Din Corporate Communications. 

Edelman’s revenue rose 2.1% last year to $892 million, ignoring the impact of currency fluctuations. When considering their effect, global revenue was up 0.4%.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters