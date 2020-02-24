Spotify hires Clear’s Adam Grossberg as global corp comms head

NEW YORK: Spotify has hired Adam Grossberg as global head of corporate communications and reputation management.

“Having the opportunity to turn a lifelong passion into a career is truly a dream come true,” Goldberg wrote on LinkedIn on Monday. He started in the position this month.

Neither Goldberg nor Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of communications and PR, were available for comment.

Grossberg was previously VP of corporate communications at Clear, a New York City-based biometrics company used in travel and tourism and at entertainment venues, from October 2018 to last December. He also spent four years as WebMD’s chief communications officer and was VP of global comms and branding at eye-health products company Bausch + Lomb.

Spotify, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, reported a 24% increase in Q4 revenue to $2 billion. Monthly active users grew 31% year-over-year to 271 million at the end of Q4 and the number of premium subscribers reached 129 million, up 29%. Operating expenses increased by 80% year-on-year to $607 million in the quarter and Spotify’s consumption hours grew 200% year-over-year in Q4.