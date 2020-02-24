Reebok turns up on your front lawn

Reebok has taken direct-to-consumer advertising to the next level with its campaign that turns driveways into runways.

You never really know what to expect when you get a doorbell cam. You might get a bee visitor, or maybe a huge snake, but all of that seems normal compared to a fashion show featuring Cardi B on your front lawn.

Reebok and M&C Saatchi have teamed up with the Grammy-winning artist and others to deliver runway shows to the front doors of people with doorbell cameras, so it pays to check and see what’s going on next time you get a notification.

The stunt is meant to showcase Reebok's Zig Kinetica, which is built with a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that channels and returns kinetic energy.

More doorbell cam runway shows are expected over the coming days and weeks from renowned creatives, musicians and athletes.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.