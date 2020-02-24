Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Dropbox is in the final stages of a PR agency search. The company wants to bolster its reputation and promote its Dropbox Spaces technology collaboration tool, according to an RFP obtained by PRWeek. The company wants to position itself as a tool that employees use for collaboration instead of just hosting and sharing files, according to a source familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump’s 36-hour visit to India has commenced. On Monday morning, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage during a rally dubbed “Namaste Trump,” lavishing praise on each other. Trump also announced a $3 billion defense deal with India. Side note: Trump’s rally playlist included the songs “Macho Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. Over the weekend, he claimed victory in the Nevada caucuses and now he is ahead of the other candidates, according to a new national poll. On Sunday, former contender Marianne Williamson endorsed Sanders. Meanwhile, MSNBC host Chris Matthews compared Sanders win in Nevada to the 1940 Nazi invasion of France. In response, people called for Matthews’ resignation and Sanders’ communications director, Mike Casca, took to Twitter to express his dismay with the comments.

Coming soon: Krispy Kreme doughnut delivery. Starting on February 29, which also happens to be Leap Day, the chain is launching nationwide delivery with a gift to expectant parents, families, doctors, nurses and other maternity ward staff. On that day, those located at a hospital within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme who post on social media when a baby is delivered, naming the hospital, tagging @KrispyKreme and using #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery, can get free doughnuts.

A memorial for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held today. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the event at Staples Center in Los Angeles, with proceeds benefiting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Attendees will include the Houston Rockets' James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, who is scheduled to address the crowd. The service will also be live-streamed by the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash last month.