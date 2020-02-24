WPI Strategy launches new unit to reflect government mantra

The creation of the agency's ‘Levelling Up Unit’ was announced today.



It will help clients to navigate the policy landscape and the interplay between Westminster and other parts of the country, according to WPI Strategy.



The Levelling Up Unit is being headed up by the agency’s co-founder Sean Worth, a former senior Downing Street adviser and one-time head of the Conservative party policy unit.



Politics specialist Jack Hutchison has been appointed as part of the core team at the new unit. A former parliamentary staffer to Labour MP’s Frank Field and Chuka Umunna, Hutchison has spent the past year as a political consultant at Manchester based agency DevoConnect and will join WPI Strategy as a senior consultant next month.



Another member of the new unit is Tom Lees, former head of corporate affairs at Mace, which is a founding member of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. Lees is now an associate for WPI Strategy based in Manchester and is leading the agency’s work in the north of England.



WPI Strategy’s decision to launch a Levelling Up Unit comes as the Conservative party is looking to consolidate its recent electoral gains by investing in certain parts of the country, chiefly in northern England and the Midlands.



Earlier this month a Government spokesman told the PA News agency: “The Prime Minister has been clear about his commitment to levelling up communities across the whole country. Every member of the Cabinet will be working to deliver this.”



Sean Worth, co-founder of WPI Strategy, commented: “Understanding the interaction between local government, the combined authorities and Westminster will become increasingly important for companies looking to shape the policy agenda.”



He added: “The Levelling Up Unit will provide clients with high level strategic counsel, evidence based research output and communications support so they can successfully feed into this agenda and the wider devolution debate.”



WPI Strategy produces content driven campaigns for a range of clients with significant interests in the north of England, such as UKSpace, Vodafone, Virgin Atlantic and Your Housing Group.



The launch of the new unit comes amid a period of growth at the agency, which was set up by Worth and former Policy Exchange comms director Nick Faith in 2014.



Tom Hamilton, a former Labour senior policy advisor, joined as an associate director in November 2019.



And last September WPI Strategy hired former Downing Street business director Jimmy McLoughlin as an associate.