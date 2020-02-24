Seven Dials appoints agency for comms and marketing brief

Shaftesbury, which owns the 15.1-acre Seven Dials precint in London’s West End, has appointed Mischief to provide PR and marketing support.

The agency has been tasked with delivering consumer communications across PR, marketing, digital and events for the West End destination.

Seven Dials comprises Monmouth Street, Earlham Street, Neal Street, Shorts Gardens, Neal’s Yard, Endell Street, Shelton Street and Mercer Street, and the Seven Dials Sundial Pillar.

The area has two luxury hotels, five theatres, private members' clubs and scores of shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs.

“We definitely have a lot of fans of the Seven Dials area here in the office – and the retailers within the destination,” Mischief managing director Greg Jones said.

“We have some exciting plans for this year and beyond and we can’t wait to get stuck in and show what we can do for this unique destination – not just in the PR space, but across all marketing and digital avenues as well.”

Shaftesbury head of group marketing and communications Karen Baines said: “We have some very exciting consumer-facing projects for this year and we are looking forward to collaborating with the team at Mischief to drive and raise the profile of one of London’s most unique destinations in the heart of [the] West End.”

Mischief’s client roster includes Odeon, Lego, Honda, TUI and Vodafone.