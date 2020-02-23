Hill+Knowlton Strategies and PRWeek Middle East host behavioural science event

The event will take place at Vida Emirates Hills, on Tuesday 17 March from 8.30am, with the theme ‘people, not patients’.

Welcoming a panel of behavioural science experts from across the region, this exclusive invite-only event will explore how and why behavioural science contributes to public health and the crucial role it plays in addressing the most significant health issues in the region.

Under a ‘People, Not Patients’ theme, the event will feature both a panel discussion and a fireside chat, with subject matter experts from the field coming together to discuss the many ways in which behavioural science, and insights into human behaviour, can be used to help and improve healthcare services.

Discussing the event, Lisa Welsh, managing director of H+K MENA said: “As we continue to witness growth in healthcare professionals using behavioural science to improve and protect the health and wellbeing of people across the world, this event provides a much-needed opportunity for specialists here in the UAE to provide their own insights into why behavioural science is key to addressing the many health issues that impact people across the country.

By bringing together some of the brightest minds from the industry, and facilitating an opportunity for them to talk openly and honestly about their own findings and experiences to date, attendees will be able to broaden their own understanding of behavioural science and the role it can play in influencing our subconscious and instinctive reactions in everyday life, not just improving our health.”

With strong links to the UAE’s 2020 theme of ‘2020: Towards the next 50’, which includes a healthcare-focused pillar on securing the UAE’s position as having one of the world’s most developed healthcare systems, the event will tap into the various initiatives and technologies that look set to support the healthcare sector here in the region. By tackling today’s societal challenges head-on, misconceptions and issues that impact poor health within the region can be removed from communities over the coming 50 years.

Those interested in attending the event can contact Rebecca Jackson, H+K on +971 4 553 9543 or Rebecca.Jackson@hkstrategies.com

