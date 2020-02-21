Just briefly: Industry moves

People moves

BOSTON

Alfred Ironside has been named MIT’s VP of communications. He had been VP of comms at the Ford Foundation.

DALLAS

The American Heart Association has named Katrina McGhee as EVP of marketing and communications.

LOS ANGELES

MullenLowe U.S. hired Erica Samadani as SVP and PR director of the agency’s Los Angeles office. She came from TBWA, where she served as executive director of public relations, leading internal and external communications for TBWA\Chiat\Day, TBWA\Media Arts Lab and MAL\FOR GOOD.

NEW YORK

The Insurance Information Institute has appointed Mark Friedlander as director of corporate communications and Kris Maccini as director of social media.

Imre has hired Patrick Sullivan as SVP of creative; Tom Pompei as SVP of digital activation; and Josh Simon, as VP of Social Marketing.

Global Strategy Group has made Matt Canter and Dana Yeganian partners.

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

Brand Buddha has promoted Emmy Ciabattoni to director of social media.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Saxum has hired David Hamilton as associate director of content strategy.

Account wins

WASHINGTON, DC

Banner Public Affairs has been hired by the GPS Innovation Alliance, a trade association committed to furthering Global Positioning System innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

BOSTON

Matter Communications has been hired by London-based Egress Software and Tel Aviv-based Perimeter 81.

CHICAGO

Bota Box, which sells premium wine in alternative packages, picked Interpublic Group agency Current Global as PR AOR.

LOS ANGELES

Marketing agency Number Twelve Marketing, has been hired by WAYB, a family-focused product development company, and Pure Azul Beverage Company.

NEW YORK

Digital media brand for Gen Z and millennial women Betches has named The Sway Effect as its PR AOR.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA

Global Results Communications has been hired by Amergint Technologies, a provider of mission-critical ground, test and networking systems. Amergint’s systems are used by the International Space Station.

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS

William Mills Agency was hired by Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools for community financial institutions.

WASHINGTON, DC

Susan Davis International has named Abby Eastman as director of events and communications. Eastman was senior meeting planner at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

In other news…

INDIANAPOLIS

The Story Shop, a film content digital firm, has rebranded as Tilt23 Studios.