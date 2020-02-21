Dropbox in final stages of agency search

SAN FRANCISCO: Dropbox is in the final stages of choosing a PR agency to bolster its reputation and promote its Dropbox Spaces technology collaboration tool, according to an RFP obtained by PRWeek.

Dropbox wants to broaden the appeal of the “smart workplace,” a term the company has used to brand itself, and become the leader in the category, according to the RFP. The company wants to position itself as a tool that employees use for collaboration instead of just hosting and sharing files, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The scope of work includes account management, communications strategy, media relations and operational duties, according to the RFP. Dropbox distributed the brief before the holidays and held in-person pitches in recent weeks.

The winning agency would be able to provide creative solutions for Dropbox’s business challenges and sharpen its narrative. The company wants the firm to develop thought leadership content; capitalize on communications opportunities; create messaging for specific audiences; have a measurable strategy and goals; and possibly host bespoke events, according to the RFP.

The base budget of the account is $360,000 with the potential to reach $720,000, the source said.

Dropbox has worked with the Hatch Agency. A representative from the firm could not be reached for comment. Dropbox went public on the Nasdaq in March 2018 with support from TrailRunner International.

Launched last year, Dropbox Spaces brings content from platforms such as Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Docs into a single place where it can be accessed from desktop, the web or an app.

Dropbox’s Q4 2019 revenue was up 19% year-over-year to $446 million and 19% to $1.7 billion for the full year, as the company touted its smart workplace technology on the earnings report.