Kim and Kanye order KFC. Say what now?

It was a coup for KFC when professional celebrity Kim Kardashian West and her husband, shopping in one of the culinary capitals of the world, decided to order fried chicken from a Paris kiosk. Or was it?

Is it the latest marketing coup for KFC in a line of heralded stunts from Extra Crispy Col. George Hamilton and fried-chicken-scented sunscreen lotion? Or did it just raise more questions than answers? Take our poll below or tweet at @PRWeekUS.