Disney hires Sky's corporate reputation head

Sky's head of corporate reputation and campaigns, Amy Holland, has joined Disney.

Amy Holland will start in her new role next month
The entertainment conglomerate has appointed Holland as director of communications, media and DTC (Disney+).

She takes up her role on 2 March, ahead of the launch of Disney+ – a new streaming service – in the UK on 24 March.

Holland spent nine years at Sky in senior roles including head of corporate reputation and campaigns, senior PR manager and head of responsible business comms.

Holland said her highlights at Sky include the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which was one of PRWeek’s campaigns of the decade, launching Sky Q, and supporting its streaming service, NOW TV.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work at Sky over the last nine years, seeing the whole business go from strength to strength," she said, “but I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Her last day at Sky will be next Wednesday (26 February).

