Blow-dry Zuckerberg's armpits? PR pros reveal weirdest 'in the line of duty' requests

Added 2 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg's comms team reportedly had to blow-dry his “anxiety-induced sweaty armpits” before big speeches. We asked PR pros to reveal the weirdest task they’ve been asked to do.

News
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly had his armpits blow-dried ahead of big speeches
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly had his armpits blow-dried ahead of big speeches

Communications professionals occasionally get tasked with weird last-minute requests.

A new book, ‘Facebook: the inside story’, claims that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used to have his armpits blow-dried ahead of big speeches due to anxiety-induced sweat.

However, Facebook’s comms team isnn’t alone when it comes to strange requests. PRWeek asked PR professionals what is the strangest thing that they’ve been asked to do in the line of duty: 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters