Blow-dry Zuckerberg's armpits? PR pros reveal weirdest 'in the line of duty' requests

Communications professionals occasionally get tasked with weird last-minute requests.

A new book, ‘Facebook: the inside story’, claims that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used to have his armpits blow-dried ahead of big speeches due to anxiety-induced sweat.

However, Facebook’s comms team isnn’t alone when it comes to strange requests. PRWeek asked PR professionals what is the strangest thing that they’ve been asked to do in the line of duty:

What??!!



Martin was asked to put an ear-ring back in after four years of not wearing one. It was for an agency that wanted to give the impression it had 'hip' handlers for a jeans company client. Just an Account Exec, he very reluctantly agreed...and it haunts him to this day. — Piracy Corporation (@piracycorp) February 20, 2020

Someone at Firefly had to buy a new pair of trousers (& underwear) for an extremely nervous client before they hit the stage. Accidents happen, we’re all human. And an act of kindness goes a long way! — Firefly London (@Firefly_Comms) February 20, 2020

An emergency early trip to buy a very specific shade of foundation for a CFO after he left his at home. — Emma Hurley (@a_little_wine) February 20, 2020

Not a client or employer but...lent my shoes to a robot/humanoid as they got lost en route for a broadcast interview. The journalist said "you look about the same size". — Sarah Dickinson (@dickinsonsarah7) February 20, 2020

Client said: "I'm sorry, it doesn't matter how many times you explain it to me, you're going to have to post me a blank mock-up" of the leaflet we were suggesting, a 4pp A5 - or as we'd explained, a piece of A4 paper, folded in half. — John Humphreys (@MrJohnHumphreys) February 21, 2020

Definitely pretending to be a bus conductor for a photoshoot to launch Usain Bolt's race to London 2012. — Steve H (@srheywood) February 20, 2020

An employer once told me to wear more makeup, lower cut tops and skirts, because 'that's what clients want from their PRs'. I was 22, first job out of Uni. I left. — Yasmine Triana (@YasmineTrianaPR) February 20, 2020

Had to be trained by Claudia Schiffer's bodyguards on how to take a bullet on her behalf if someone tried to shoot her whilst in my presence. — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 20, 2020