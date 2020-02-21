Senior hire and acquisition at marine and energy specialist Blue

Mark Stokes will lead the company’s brand strategy offering after spending 11 years as comms director at engineering and technology service provider Lloyd’s Register. He has also worked as a brand strategy consultant supporting GasLog, Graig Shipping, Idwal Marine and Spinnaker Global, among other clients.

Stokes will work with organisations to deliver integrated comms strategies across all direct, indirect, online and offline channels.

He will also be responsible for developing Blue's employee engagement offering, working with clients to ensure that the values and purpose of a brand are effectively represented.

He said: “I am particularly pleased to be joining Blue at what is a critical time for the industry, where I believe unlocking the potential of the brand will be the key difference between success and failure for many organisations.”

The agency's MD, Alisdair Pettigrew, said Stokes’ appointment will add more value for its clients and help drive the agency’s growth.

In addition, Blue has completed the acquisition of specialist maritime consultancy 20|20 Marine Energy (20|20).

The consultancy will be renamed Blue Insight, and provide commercial advisory and research services for key transformative areas within the maritime industry.

The practice will be led by Adrian Tolson, previously senior partner at 20|20, who will become director, Blue Insight Lead. The deal will give the agency a physical presence in North America.

Blue Insight will work to transform the marine energy supply chain and future fuels sector, in areas such as the demand for sustainability, the rise of environmental social and governance (ESG), and the impact of digitalisation.

“The acquisition of 20|20 and establishment of Blue Insight significantly expands our commercial advisory and consulting capabilities and is wholly aligned with our ambition to provide clients with in-depth knowledge and influence in order to thrive in the transformational marine and energy markets,” Pettigrew said.