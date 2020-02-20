Meltwater rolls out podcast monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO: Meltwater has rolled out a feature that allows users to monitor 25,000 podcasts around the world.

Meltwater customers can monitor podcasts for keywords and find opportunities to secure appearances on a show via the feature, which will add 3,000 podcasts to its platform each day from more than a dozen languages.

“We believe that by monitoring podcasts, our customers will have greater visibility into where their brand or competitors are being mentioned in the podcast universe, and that will help them form strategy, engage with relevant podcasters and be able to contrast how people are talking about them in the news, on social and on podcasts,” said Niklas de Besche, executive director of product at Meltwater, via email.

The platform will also allow customers to compare their podcast presence against those of competitors. The integration will provide capabilities for sentiment analysis, performance analysis and distribution, building on Meltwater’s ability to capture content and conversation in online news, print media, broadcast and social media.

De Besche noted similarities in how PR pros and marketers approached social media a decade ago and how they monitor podcasts today.

“Marketing and comms professionals know that they are out there and have the capacity to reach a lot of people, but we see different levels of maturity when it comes to how they are integrated into a marketing or PR strategy,” he said.

De Besche added that some companies have drawn up strategies for podcast appearances and know where to advertise, sometimes with their own shows, while others don’t have a strategy.

Last fall, Meltwater released products and updates via the Fjord initiative, which was developed to add a user-friendly design, allowing customers to run an entire campaign on a single platform either through its desktop product or mobile app.

Early last year, Meltwater struck a $175 million recapitalization deal with Vista Credit Partners, the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners, following a $60 million debt funding round two years prior.

Meltwater has grown partly through acquisition, snapping up Sysomos, Wrapidity and DataSift.