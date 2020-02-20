Movers & Shakers: Madano, Npower, ICO, NSPCC, Markettiers, 4media group and more

Npower comms boss steps down following E.ON takeover

The communications and corporate responsibility director at energy supplier Npower, Guy Esnouf, will step down in April. More on this story here.

New hires at Nottingham comms agency

The Effective English Company has made two new appointments to its team. Marketing manager Jodie Heginbotham has joined from Sandiacre. She has previously worked with national brands including Vision Express. Meanwhile, Jo Elliott – who initially joined The Effective English Company as a freelance writer last August – is now taking on the new role of operations manager.

Council comms chief takes up new job at ICO

Jen Green, former director of strategic comms at Manchester City Council, has left local government to become director of comms at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). More on this story here.

Stone Junction expands team

Stone Junction has hired PR professional Maggie Morrissey to work with its management team to devise and implement client strategies. She has more than 20 years’ experience in PR, having worked in a host of industry sectors including electrical engineering, plastics production and environmental planning.

Markettiers hires NHS veteran, alongside travel chief

Broadcast PR specialist Markettiers4DC has appointed NHS veteran Rachel Royall and World Travel Market’s Paul Nelson to lead new healthcare and travel divisions, respectively. More on this story here.

New managing directors at WE Communications African operations

Global comms firm WE Communications has made two key leadership changes in its African operation. Sarah Gooding has been named MD of WE South Africa, and James Wilson has been named MD of WE’s Africa Network. These appointments position the agency to drive continued growth across the continent. South Africa remains WE’s core business hub for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

4media group hires new UK and Europe MD

Broadcast communications agency 4media group has appointed Chris Foulerton as its new head of UK and European operations. More on this story here.

Madano appoints new head of heathcare from MSL

Strategic communications and insights consultancy Madano has appointed Katy Compton-Bishop to be its head of healthcare. She joins from MSL. Compton-Bishop has more than 20 years of healthcare comms experience in areas such as new-business development, team leadership and client service.

NSPCC comms chief joins The Royal Parks

Ali Jeremy has left her role as comms director at children's charity the NSPCC after nine years to join The Royal Parks as director of communications and engagement. More on this story here.