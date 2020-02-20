Pitch update: Stretchline, Virgin Voyages, Transport2, BFI and more

Encompass Corporation hires UK agency

Encompass Corporation, a provider of intelligently automated Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, has appointed Centropy PR as its UK agency following a competitive pitch process. The agency will provide a fully integrated array of communications services, including executive speaking programmes, storytelling workshops, and thought-leadership consultancy.

Virgin Voyages books agency for global brief

Virgin Voyages is launching its first ‘Lady Ship’, which aims to tackle climate change by reducing and offsetting carbon emissions. 3 Monkeys Zeno in the UK and US is supporting the global brief. More on this story here.

Two wins for rebranded agency

Creative comms agency CAB Campaign, formerly CAB PR, has added two registered charities, North Yorkshire Moors Railway and LoveBrum, to its client roster. The agency will support LoveBrum in its work supporting other local causes, and raise the profile of North Yorkshire Moors Railway, through an ongoing programme of PR, partnerships, events and creative stunts.

Liberty Communications announces trio of new client wins

Tech comms consultancy Liberty Communications has been appointed by Anonos, a data privacy and enablement technology platform provider; technical illustration software company Canvas GFX; and Vault Platform, a solution for organisations and their employees to report and resolve misconduct in the workplace. The agency's activities across the brands will include raising awareness, lead generation, and external comms.

BFI hires comms agency for multimillion-pound fund

The BFI has appointed entertainment PR agency Multitude Media to manage the communications strategy for the Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF). More on this story here.

Proactive PR secures global tech brief

B2B PR consultancy Proactive International PR has been appointed by the Trusted Computing Group to provide international PR support as it continues its mission to protect and enable secure computing worldwide through open standards and specifications. TCG selected Proactive to help promote and educate the global technology community.

PR firms join forces to win university project

Education marketing agency Empra and comms consultancy Weltch Media have won a £50,000 contract to write content for City, University of London’s new website, following a competitive pitch process. Previously the firms worked together on similar projects for the University of Southampton and Swansea University.

Mobas wins brief for building society

Brand transformation agency Mobas has been hired by the Saffron Building Society on a full-service brand strategy and marketing brief, following a multi-agency competitive pitch. Mobas will work alongside the Saffron team to amplify the brand with a fully integrated marketing strategy, including web consultancy, PR and social media.

Networking and security tech specialist hires The PR Office

Ethernity Networks, a supplier of data processing offload solutions on field programmable gate array for virtualised networking appliances, has appointed The PR Office (PRO) as its retained financial PR and IR adviser. The agency will help ensure that Ethernity Networks is supported with its financial comms as it seeks to explain to investors the market opportunity for its network circuit technology.

Stretchline launches global PR agency review

Leading elastics manufacturer Stretchline is looking for a global strategic PR partner, and has begun a review process, PRWeek can reveal. More on this story here.

PR Agency One wins tech brief

Transport2, a UK provider of group transport-management services, has secured PR Agency One to launch its home-to-school transport brand, Kura. The brand hopes to revolutionise home-to-school transport, offering parents and children increased safeguarding, reduced emissions and cost management. The agency will help to raise brand awareness.