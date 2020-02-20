Comcast promotes Jennifer Khoury to CCO

PHILADELPHIA: Comcast has promoted Jennifer Khoury to CCO, replacing D’Arcy Rudnay who is retiring from the position. The promotion is effective immediately.

In the role, Khoury will lead both external and internal corporate comms functions at the company, according to a statement announcing the move.

Khoury reports to chair and CEO Brian Roberts and also to Adam Miller, who was also promoted to senior EVP. Miller retains the position of EVP at NBCUniversal.

Prior to the promotion, Khoury led comms for Comcast Cable and managed the corporate digital communications team, according to the statement. Her official title was SVP of corporate and digital communications, according to LinkedIn.

Rudnay will stay on as senior adviser to Comcast executives until the end of the year.

According to CNBC, Q4 revenue at Comcast was $28.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $28.17 billion. Net income rose to $3.16 billion.