News UK appoints comms director to support 'business transformation'

Chris Taylor has been appointed to the new position of business transformation communications director and will work alongside deputy comms director Helen Collier.

He will support the business on change communications, including the launch of Times Radio and brand extensions, as well as developing the organisation’s internal communications and employer brand.

Taylor joined News UK in October 2018 to cover a maternity leave, but now joins the business on a permanent basis.

He began his career as a business journalist and became deputy editor of Media Week UK before moving to strategic communications.

Taylor has worked at several media organisations, including Immediate Media, Future, Haymarket Media Group (home of PRWeek) and TI Media.

“The one constant for most business is change. News UK is evolving at pace, building on the strength of its brands and driving high levels of engagement with millions of consumers across the UK and beyond," said Taylor.

News UK, a subsidiary of News Corp, is publisher of The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sun on Sunday. It also owns radio business Wireless.

Director of corporate affairs Daisy Dunlop said: “As we grow and evolve, I’m delighted to appoint Chris to this role. We continue to focus on telling our story effectively, both to our own employees as well as our external stakeholders."