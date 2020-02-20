Watch: Stormzy receives Greggs 'black card'

It's an obvious nod to the famous Nando's black card, which reportedly offers free food from the famous restaurant chain. Greggs is working with Taylor Herring on the campaign.

This morning Stormzy shared a video of himself unboxing the surprise gift – called a "Concierge card" – en route to the airport for the European leg of his world tour.

Greggs said it was "staying fairly tight-lipped" about the service offered, but it includes "special pastry privileges" with the option to "order whatever he wants, whenever he wants". Membership is by invitaion only.

Stormzy was also given pair of size 12 Greggs slippers. The star recently made headlines after forgetting to change out of his slippers before appearing live on BBC Breakfast and admitting that he’d go everywhere in them if he could.

Stormzy won the British Male Solo Artist Award at the BRIT Awards this week.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Concierge card is strictly by invite only to some of our biggest fans. That’s all we can say."

Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant ?? pic.twitter.com/lnoS71d1Y1 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 20, 2020



