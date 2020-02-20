Watch: Stormzy receives Greggs 'black card'

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek UK staff

Greggs has given Stormzy its first 'black card' in a new campaign starring the grime star

News

It's an obvious nod to the famous Nando's black card, which reportedly offers free food from the famous restaurant chain. Greggs is working with Taylor Herring on the campaign.

This morning Stormzy shared a video of himself unboxing the surprise gift – called a "Concierge card" – en route to the airport for the European leg of his world tour.

Greggs said it was "staying fairly tight-lipped" about the service offered, but it includes "special pastry privileges" with the option to "order whatever he wants, whenever he wants". Membership is by invitaion only.

Stormzy was also given pair of size 12 Greggs slippers. The star recently made headlines after forgetting to change out of his slippers before appearing live on BBC Breakfast and admitting that he’d go everywhere in them if he could.

Stormzy won the British Male Solo Artist Award at the BRIT Awards this week.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Concierge card is strictly by invite only to some of our biggest fans. That’s all we can say."


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters