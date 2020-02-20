Elastics giant Stretchline launches global PR agency review

The Nottingham-based business is the world’s biggest manufacturer of elastic fabric products, also known as ‘narrow fabrics’, including crochet, woven, jacquard and printed elastic materials.

A spokesperson told PRWeek that Stretchline is looking for a global strategic PR agency, with a review run by Creativebrief. The process is at an “advanced” stage.

“The company is the world's largest narrow fabric manufacturer and created the first global brand of elastic,” the spokesperson added.

“This new agency will help define the Stretchline brand in the digital world, build brand awareness, reach new online audiences and develop ongoing advocacy with consumers in the US, Europe and China markets.”

PRWeek understands the business is looking to raise its profile globally, but with an initial focus on the US and Europe.

Stretchline was formed by the merger of Tubbs Elastics and Charnwood Elastics in the late 1900s.

It supplies elastic products to a broad range of sectors, including sport and fitness, fashion and apparel, medical, aerospace, automotive and rail, defence and law enforcement.