Three PR agencies named in Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020

The application process involves an employee survey and written entry to provide evidence of onboarding and employer branding, engagement and giving something back.

Hotwire was praised for the ways in which the business promotes team interaction, and how it facilitates teams in becoming effective, while Citypress – PRWeek Best Places to Work 2018 Gold winner for Mid-Sized Agency – was commended for the non financial rewards they offer to employees.

Judges also noted the success of WPR's continued learning and development.

Hotwire UK managing director Tara O’Donnell said: “At Hotwire, we aim to be the best agency our clients and our people will ever work with. We are never complacent and are committed to creating a culture that gives the team all of the support they need to be their best selves at work and outside of work."

PRWeek UK's Best Places to Work Awards 2020 closes for entries on Thursday, March 5.

There are six new Specialist awards up for grabs, alongside the prestigious best agency and in-house categories.

