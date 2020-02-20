Weber Shandwick Edinburgh director joins Frame

Harry Hussain will oversee an eight-strong team and a client base that includes Brewin Dolphin, Knight Frank, AGS Airports, Maxim Park and Cepac.

Hussain began his career with Fishburn Hedges in London before moving to Scotland to join Big Partnership. He spent three years as senior media relations manager at Lloyds Banking Group before joining Weber Shandwick.

The agency said his hire follows a strong period of growth in the PR operation since it launched in 2015. It generated £1.8m in revenue in 2019, up 60 per cent on the previous year, with a 23-strong team.

Frame joint MD Stephen McCranor said: “Harry’s a well-known and respected figure with great experience both agency and client-side. We’ve worked hard over the past 18 months to grow our corporate portfolio having already established a strong consumer and sports PR client list, to the point we’re now in the position to attract a big name like Harry.

“He will lead a new team out of Edinburgh supported by HQ in Glasgow and take our corporate offering to the next level, hopefully replicating what we have done in sport and consumer.”

The company as a whole was founded 30 years ago, initially as an advertising agency and has since become a full-service creative comms shop. McCranor and former deputy MD Keli Mitchell were named joint MDs in January 2019.

The company said it added 22 clients last year and generated £6m in revenue across the group.

An earlier version of this story said Hussein was head of Weber Shandwick's Edinburgh operation from information provided by Frame. Weber has since stated that he was a director in the Edinburgh business but did not head the office. PRWeek has changed the copy to reflect this.