London agency to pay staff 'leap year day' wage

The agency analysed staff pay for every year in the 21st century and worked out that employees on a typical Monday-Friday PAYE contract will be working 254 days this year.

Despite 29 February falling on a Saturday, the knock-on effect adds an additional workday over the course of this year.

Although working days technically fluctuate every leap year (four-yearly cycle), additional public holidays meant staff had last worked 254 days – instead of the standard 253 – in 2008.

Ready10 has recently rolled out several payday benefits, including Goodbye Skint January, where the firm has two pay days in the month to help staff over the post-Christmas financial ‘hump’.

Ready10 founder David Fraser said employees shouldn’t be disadvantaged by statistical anomalies in the pay cycle. “The losers in all this are those on PAYE, because freelancers or contractors might still be paid a day rate,” he told PRWeek.

“We thought this was inherently unfair on our team and that they should be looked after in these years where there is such a statistical anomaly. Our view is that if our team is working more, they should be paid for it.”

The agency, which has 23 staff and clients including McDonald’s, MoneySuperMarket, VoucherCodes and Total Jobs, said the extra cost will not be passed onto clients.

Agencies are increasingly finding creative ways to provide incentives and benefits to attract and retain staff in a highly competitive job market.

Recently, environmental comms agency Greenhouse PR started a scheme to reward flight-free employees.