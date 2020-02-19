Kantar CEO Eric Salama steps down before successor is named

Kantar CEO Eric Salama has left the company, a departure that wasn’t expected until a new chief executive was set to be appointed this year.

At the end of 2019, Kantar said that Salama would leave his post after 17 years of leading the market research business.

Kantar, which was wholly owned by WPP until the holding company sold a majority stake to Bain Capital in July 2019 for $4 billion, said in December that Salama would remain in his CEO post throughout the search for a successor. He was expected to join the board as a non-executive director.

According to a representative from Kantar, Salama’s quick exit was not related to the arrival of Adam Croizer as chairman. Salama’s departure was a decision made by the board of directors, the spokesman said.

"At this point in the company’s transformation journey, decisions are being made that have a long-term impact on the company," the spokesman added. "With delivery of 2020 growth plans now firmly underway, our board of directors felt it appropriate that those decisions be made by the leadership team that will be responsible and accountable for implementing them in the long-term."

Crozier is overseeing the search for a new CEO, and it "is going well," according to a Kantar spokesperson. "We will announce an appointment at the appropriate time."

Kantar’s board is still asking Salama to join as a non-executive director at the end of June.

"Eric will confirm his intentions by the end of June," the Kantar representative told Campaign.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.