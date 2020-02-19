Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

China has kicked out three Wall Street Journal journalists after an op-ed ran in the newspaper calling the country "the sick man of Asia." Chinese authorities, who consider the headline racist, have demanded the Journal apologize for the opinion piece, which was critical of the country's handling of the spread of coronavirus. It is reportedly China's largest expulsion of journalists from one media outlet since the era of Chairman Mao.

More on the bottom-line impacts of coronavirus. Adidas said business activity in China has dropped 85% year-over-year for the period starting on Lunar New Year, and fellow German sportswear brand Puma has also reported a negative impact on business in the country, according to CNBC. Adidas said it is too early to tell what the full-year effect of coronavirus will be.

New Nike CEO John Donahoe is shuffling his executive team, naming Heidi O'Neill, a company veteran of more than two decades, to manage its consumer business. CFO Andy Campion will move to the COO role, and longtime executives Eric Sprunk and Elliott Hill will leave the company, according to the WSJ.

Look for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to get the brunt of attacks in tonight's Democratic debate in Nevada, according to experts. The event will be Bloomberg's first time on the debate stage amid unprecedented advertising spending by his team and unflattering stories about the billionaire reemerging. National polls don't mean much, but Bernie Sanders has opened up a double-digit lead over rivals in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last night.

Counterprogramming: President Donald Trump will also be in the Southwest tonight, holding a campaign rally in Phoenix while the Democrats duke it out in Nevada. But will he keep tweeting? Attorney General William Barr is reportedly finally fed up with Trump's tweeting about Justice Department matters and considering quitting. The DOJ is pushing back on reports that Barr is about to throw in the towel.