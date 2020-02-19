Hanover launches EMEA sustainability offering

Hanover 360° combines the group’s sustainability units and corporate divisions to “help clients set out their vision and strategy coherently, and with urgency”.

It will be led by UK head of sustainability Alison Woodhouse, EU head of sustainability Barbara Cooreman and deputy MD of corporate, Gary Cleland.

Woodhouse has a background in energy and environment issues across government departments and NGOs.

She has worked at the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which included focusing on renewables strategy and guiding the Energy Act 2013 through Parliament.

Hanover’s UK team have supported clients including Sky UK, Statkraft, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Octopus Group and Microsoft on their activity around net zero and sustainability.

Cooreman advises clients across tech, textiles, packaging, manufacturing, transport and energy on issues relating to European sustainability policy and international trade.

She has a PhD in environmental and trade law and worked in the Aerospace & Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD), where she led and co-ordinated the association’s environmental and energy policy activities.

Cleland has designed and executed corporate reputation campaigns for brands and organisations including Diageo, Samsung, Kimberly-Clark and Yahoo!.

“Addressing sustainability issues is crucial to the future of UK businesses,” Woodhouse said.

“The message is increasingly clear that customers and shareholders want to see great business action on climate issues. Failure to address environmental and climate impact is rapidly becoming one of the biggest threats to a company’s reputation.”

An urgent issue

Hanover is the latest communications consultancy to formalise sustainability offerings in the past year. Recently, Maitland/AMO also rolled out a sustainability offering.

Last year, Headland opened a dedicated sustainability arm, Instinctif Partners launched an impact division, while other consultancies, including Blurred, have placed sustainability at the heart of their operation.

Hanover's managing director of corporate and political strategy, Michael Prescott, recently told PRWeek there has been a lot of client interest in sustainability and comms around the COP26 environmental summit, which is due to take place in November in Glasgow.

This is backed up by new Hanover research, Net Zero Unpacked, that found 59 per cent of Brits believe climate change is the biggest risk to the earth’s future and two-thirds are not confident in the Government’s ability to reduce the UK’s environmental impact.