People Like US: networking group for BAME marcomms and media pros launches

Sheeraz Gulsher, senior account manager at PrettyGreen, and Darain Faraz, Linkedin head of brand, EMEA and LATAM, are behind the initiative called People Like Us.

It will hold quarterly networking events, which will include the opportunity for some attendees to present their recent work. The first event, taking place on 18 March at the London office of Snap Inc, has sold out.

Faraz said: “Having worked in the industry for the best part of two decades, in roles spanning the globe, it’s clear that our industry at large hasn’t woken up to the realities of woeful minority ethnic representation.

"People Like Us is more than an ethnic networking event, it’s a gathering for and celebration of BAME media and marcomms professionals. Whether you’re a PR, a marketer, journalist or expert in social media, we want you to come on down and meet people like us. We hope this simple gesture, of allowing the time and space to celebrate ourselves will nudge our respective industries forward. We’re hoping that this could create that ripple to help facilitate that change.”

Faraz is also a mentor in the BME Mentoring Scheme from BME PR Pros, which is supported by PRWeek. The deadline for applying to be a mentee was Sunday 16 February.