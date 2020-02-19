Virgin Voyages books agency for global brief

Luxury cruiser Scarlet Lady, which was built in a shipyard in Genoa, Italy, has been designed to the latest energy-efficiency standards and will operate with a commitment to become carbon-neutral for its direct emissions footprint from its first day of commercial operation.

It will do this by using a combination of purchasing carbon offsets and using Climeon technology, which reduces emissions by using heat from the ship’s engines to generate electricity.

3 Monkeys Zeno has been appointed to help with the launch in a global brief that involves event planning and execution, influencer and earned media strategy and issues preparedness.

The agency’s work began in January with media events at locations in the UK and US.

The ship is cruising to Dover and will arrive on Thursday (20 February), where it will be welcomed by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, influencers and the media, before continuing its journey to Liverpool next week.

Scarlet Lady will then sail across the Atlantic for a reception in New York before heading to its base in Miami, where the ship will make its inaugural passenger voyage around the Caribbean in April.

“I’m so proud that as we start this exciting journey, we also bring to life Virgin Voyages’ commitment to preserving the ocean and the first of many steps towards a net zero carbon future,” Branson said.

Virgin Voyages CEO and president Tom McAplin added: “The ocean is our home, and we are on a mission to protect it. The single-biggest threat facing our ocean is climate change, and we want to be part of the solution. We are committed to pioneering new technologies onboard, and working with our industry peers to advance research and development for zero-carbon fuels.”