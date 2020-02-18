Samsung, Unilever marketing vet Marc Mathieu joins Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO: Marc Mathieu, former U.S. CMO of Samsung Electronics, has joined Salesforce in a business transformation role.

According to Mathieu’s LinkedIn account he started at Salesforce in December 2019, working in strategy for customer transformation and innovation.

Mathieu exited Samsung in mid-2019 after a near four-year stint leading U.S. marketing for all of the South Korean conglomerate’s businesses, including home entertainment, home appliances and telecommunications. In addition, Mathieu led Samsung’s Global Marketing Center of Excellence.

In the hiatus between his roles at Samsung and Salesforce, Mathieu told PRWeek he undertook several short-term consulting engagements, including one for $500 billion futuristic smart city NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

During Mathieu’s tenure, Samsung made a significant push into the YouTube influencer space, launching partnerships with content creators such as Casey Neistat.

His time at Samsung also encompassed the Galaxy Note 7 recall in 2016 after the smartphone began catching fire and was banned from commercial airplanes by the Department of Transportation.

Mathieu’s resignation preceded a story in The Wall Street Journal that said Samsung conducted an internal audit into its U.S. marketing operation, investigating “whether employees violated company policies in dealings with business partners.” Several staffers were laid off as a result.

Prior to Samsung, Mathieu had stints at Unilever and Coca-Cola. At Unilever, he served as SVP of global marketing, where he helped helm the CPG company’s “Crafting Brands for Life” marketing strategy.

When Mathieu was SVP of global brand marketing at Coca-Cola, he was credited with branding Coke’s turnaround via the “Open Happiness” strategy, according to a statement from Samsung. He also oversaw the “Coke Side of Life” global campaign.

Mathieu wasn’t immediately available for further comment.