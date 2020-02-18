Signal AI launches next generation of its technology, AIQ

LONDON: Signal AI has rolled out the next generation of its technology, AIQ, which powers its media monitoring and market intelligence platform, the company said in a statement.

Signal AI also launched a feature powered by AIQ, called Briefings. The feature clusters and ranks content and allows PR pros to share “insightful news stories” with their colleagues.

With the rollout of AIQ, Signal AI said it is planning to launch capabilities and upgrade features on its platform. The company provides software for media monitoring, reputation management and market intelligence. Clients also use its software for environmental, social and governance; tax; compliance; and regulatory monitoring.

Signal AI has a partnership with Deloitte, in which it helps to automate tax-regulation monitoring.

Signal AI raised $25 million last October. In 2019, the company more than doubled its customer base and expanded into the U.S. and Asia-Pacific using proceeds from its Series C funding round, which brought its total funding to more than $49.5 million. The company rebranded from Signal Media at the start of 2019.