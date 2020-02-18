Current Global New York lead Eric Slutsky joins nonprofit GENYOUth

NEW YORK: GENYOUth, a nonprofit focused on youth wellness initiatives and school communities, has hired Eric Slutsky, former head of Current Global’s New York office, as director of integrated communications.

Slutsky is reporting to GENYOUth CMO Lisa Travatello and managing the organization’s brand efforts, multichannel work and marketing communications. He started in the role on February 5.

Specifically, Slutsky is focusing on raising the profile of CEO Alexis Glick and handling the organization’s thought leadership, media relations, content curation, social media and partnership development support, according to a statement from GENYOUth.

Slutsky has replaced Gretel Truong, who left the organization last July to join the organization One Community as campaign director of communications.

GENYOUth works with organizations including the National Dairy Council and the National Football League. Its board includes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, football hall of famer Howie Long and Edelman CEO Richard Edelman.

Slutsky had led Current’s New York office as an EVP since March 2011 and worked at Ogilvy Public Relations, Weber Shandwick and Edelman.

“We are grateful to Eric Slutsky for his contributions to Current over the years,” said Current CEO Virginia Devlin, via email. “His position is not being replaced as we have a great team of senior leaders in New York, including more recent hires like EVP Jacelyn Seng, SVP Lisa Shichijo and SVP Emma Hedges.”