Weber Shandwick snaps up Shutterfly consumer account

REDWOOD CITY, CA: Shutterfly has brought on Weber Shandwick as its consumer PR AOR after a search.

The online-photo-printing company hired Weber in December after an RFP process involving five other firms, said Jean Hahn, senior director of brand and campaign strategy for Shutterfly. The company began the onboarding process in January with plans to “hit the ground running come March 1,” she said.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Shutterfly had worked with Sunshine Sachs for seven years. A representative from the firm was not available for comment.

“They’ve been strong and supportive partners and we thank them for their work,” said Hahn.

Asked why Shutterfly brought on a new firm, Hahn said the company felt Weber would be a strong adviser and partner.

“We were impressed with their storytelling expertise, out-of-the-box creative ideas that connected to pop culture and a deep understanding of today’s complex PR landscape,” she said.

The Interpublic Group agency will provide PR services for Shutterfly’s pipeline of innovation and product line, including photo wall art, books and gifts. The firm will also help Shutterfly build its earned media strategy to support its brand.

“We’ll tap them to lend their expertise for complementing verticals including influencer strategy and branding,” said Hahn.

Weber will also help Shutterfly evolve and amplify its Anything Flys campaign, which debuted over the holiday season. The campaign plays on the tradition of sending holiday cards and emphasizes connecting with family and friends.

“Weber Shandwick will help us build brand awareness and loyalty, as we look to grow our business and the category overall,” Hahn explained.

Monica Whitehurst, SVP of client experience at the agency, is leading account work with a day-to-day team of five to seven staffers. Weber chief growth officer Susan Howe is serving as senior sponsor on the account.

“Since cross-channel storytelling is at the heart of the Shutterfly brand, the account will be staffed with team members with a deep understanding of today’s evolving integrated media landscape and the importance of connecting earned, owned and paid channels,” said Howe. “We will also tap our global network of subject-matter experts as needed depending on the project, everything from creative and digital to analytics and measurement support.”