Western Union launches fundraising campaign for coronavirus

Western Union is launching a global fundraising campaign to support coronavirus relief in China and other regions.

The company is pledging to match donations from the public, Western Union customers and employees up to $500,000 for a combined $1 million. These funds will go toward frontline medical treatment and the purchase of supplies and equipment.

Western Union, headquartered in Denver, will promote the campaign globally with paid and organic Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn posts to drive awareness of the fundraiser as well as compassion for those with the virus.

Digital ads simply state, "Behind Every Mask, There’s a Heart." The public can donate via the Western Union app, from March 1 to April 14.

"We are committed to helping our partner organizations fight this virus in whatever ways are most appropriate in their localities," said Elizabeth Roscoe, Western Union Foundation executive director and Western Union head of corporate brand and purpose, in a statement. "We understand the importance of doing our small part to bring the global community together to combat this infectious disease which can endanger everyone equally, without regard for boundaries of geography, ethnicity or social class."

Two beneficiaries of the campaign are Give2Asia and International Medical Corps. Western Union is pledging to donate 100% of the proceeds to direct aid.

"Being a responsible global company means not just serving and benefiting from an interconnected world but taking steps to care for vulnerable communities in dire times. We encourage everyone across the world, including our employees, agents and customers and partners, to step up and show their support." said Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek in a statement.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.