Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Welcome back from the long Presidents Day weekend. Here's what's happening on Tuesday morning. Driven by a splurge in paid media (and a controversial influencer campaign, fwiw) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will be on the debate stage on Wednesday night in Nevada after surging to second in a new national poll of Democratic candidates. Nevada's Democratic caucuses are set for Saturday.

Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday morning as the nonprofit faces a new wave of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of minors. BSA has said that its national organization has filed for bankruptcy, but local councils are financially independent, according to NBC News.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $10 billion to fight climate change, naming it "the biggest threat to our planet," according to BuzzFeed. Recode has called the pledge "the second-largest charitable gift in recent history" behind only Warren Buffett's promise to donate the bulk of his net worth. Bezos was widely criticized last month for donating less than $700,000 to the Australian wildfire recovery.

Here's the latest on how coronavirus is affecting business. Apple on Monday warned that it will miss quarterly earnings expectations due to the virus' effect on production and demand in China. Major events from the business world to the Tokyo Marathon have been canceled or significantly scaled back. The organizers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have promised the event will go on as planned.

Remember the HQ Trivia craze? The app is no more after its hosts held a drunken send-off $5 game on Saturday night. Former HQ frontman Scott Rogowsky tweeted on Saturday that a mix of "incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness and sociopathic delusion" by management led to the end of the app.