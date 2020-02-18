Council comms chief takes up new job at ICO

Green spent 20 years at Manchester City Council, where she held a number of comms roles.

It’s been an absolute privilege to work for @ManCityCouncil

I love this city & the amazing people I’ve had the chance to work with & learn from. After 20 years, I imagine today is going to be a bit of a teary one. Thank you for putting up with me and my many opinions #LastDay pic.twitter.com/Wanvus18Ov — Jen Green (@JenGeek) December 20, 2019



One of her toughest challenges during her tenure was in dealing with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena were killed.

Leaving work tonight seeing people enjoy #manchester, drinking, eating and being silly, is the most uplifting thing. Love my defiant city ?? — Jen Green (@JenGeek) May 26, 2017

She is now heading up comms for the ICO, in a new job that started last month. Reporting to Paul Arnold, deputy chief executive, Green heads up a 20-strong comms team.



Green said: "This is a new director role at the ICO, so my immediate focus is to establish a strategic communications function for the organisation. The powers of the ICO have significantly grown in recent years, in particular with the strengthened European and UK data protection laws, and we need to continue to invest our efforts in engaging more people in information rights in the digital age."



She added: "What this means in practice is making sure people know their rights; where they need to go if those rights are abused and perhaps most importantly that the public have the trust and confidence in us, as regulator, that we have their back when it comes to privacy, information access and information rights."



Green has joined the ICO at a time when comms is being given more prominence within the organisation.

Spend on comms and external relations, over and above comms staffing costs, has doubled in the past two years, rising from £403,000 in 2017-18 to £804,000 in 2018-19.



Green describes herself as a “strong media and communication professional” with a background of "working in the government administration industry".



She graduated from Salford University with a degree in politics and history in 1999 and went on to study at Manchester Metropolitan University, where she was awarded an MBA in marketing in 2003.



Commenting on her time in local government, Green said: "I’d spent 20 years working in various roles at Manchester City Council, latterly being responsible for the council's communications function since 2015. We worked on some life-changing projects, for instance the response to the Manchester Arena attack, and during my time significantly improved the way we engaged and communicated with residents."



However, the "time had come for a new challenge" and "taking on a newly created role in a national organisation that works on things that matter was too good an opportunity to miss."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com