BFI hires comms agency for multimillion-pound fund

The agency was chosen to work with the BFI on creating a detailed communications strategy for the YACF, which has secured up to £57m in funding over a three-year pilot that runs until March 2022.

The YACF will support the creation of distinctive content for audiences up to the age of 18 in a way that informs and reflects the experiences of young people growing up across the UK today.

The initiative is financed through the Department of Digital, Cultural, Media and Sport, and will be broadcast on free-to-air TV and online platforms.

The PR brief also covers consumer engagement with an overarching public awareness campaign, as well as managing trade-facing engagements.

Multitude Media MD Will Wood said: “The television landscape has changed significantly in recent years, and such evolution is felt no more keenly than among young audiences. We’re relishing the chance to work with the team to raise awareness of the Fund and the fantastic projects made possible because of it.”

In 2017, the BFI awarded two PR contracts worth an estimated combined value of £1.25m over five years to specialist comms agencies DDA and Four Colman Getty.

The BFI YACF campaign will be led by MD Will Wood; PR director, television, Amanda Hearn; and Charlotte Prentice, director of Multitude Media North – the company’s Manchester office, which launched last summer.

Multitude will report to the BFI in-house team led by press and PR director Judy Wells, and Colette Geraghty, senior PR manager, corporate, industry and partnerships.

The head of YACF, Jackie Edwards, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Multitude to tell the Fund’s story. They have the perfect energy to convey the real impact of this funding on industry and audience alike as supported content begins to land on free-to-access platforms in the UK.”

Last year, Multitude Media won a brief for the BAFTA Awards.