NSPCC comms chief joins The Royal Parks

Jeremy (pictured) leads on brand, marketing, communications, stakeholder engagement, fundraising and learning for the charity, which manages London's eight Royal Parks.

The charity said part of Jeremy's remit is to "engage with visitors so they really value the parks, better understand the pressures these green spaces face, and what they can do to personally help".

The role was previously occupied on an interim basis.

Jeremy, who joins the NSPCC this month, said: "I’m delighted to be joining The Royal Parks. It is a great privilege to be working with the team who care for some of London’s most iconic open spaces."

Jeremy was ranked fifth in the PRWeek UK Power Book list of most influential people in charity communications in 2019.

During her time at the NSPCC, she delivered several award-winning behaviour change and political campaigns, rebranded NSPCC and Childline, led on digital transformation projects, including new websites and commercial products, and was accountable for income across individual giving, legacy and face-to-face fundraising.

A spokesperson for the NSPCC told PRWeek the charity is in the process of recruiting a replacement for Jeremy.

The NSPCC's in-house comms team was shortlisted in the In-house Team of the Year, Public or Third Sector, at the PRWeek UK Awards 2019.

Jeremy has also been a mentor in the PRWeek/Women in PR Mentoring Scheme for a number of years.