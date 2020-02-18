Mark Wang promoted to Edelman China CEO

Mark Wang has been named Edelman China CEO after two years at the company as managing director of Beijing, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new title. This news comes a year after China president Jeffrey Yu stepped down to retire.

In his new role, Wang will lead the business across four offices in China, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. He will report to APAC CEO Stephen Kehoe.

Wang was previously the managing director of OgilvyOne Beijing, and sat in senior marketing roles at HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

“Mark is an outstanding leader and has driven double digit growth leading our Beijing office over the last two years since he joined Edelman. With his years of experience on the client side managing large-scale businesses, marketing and communications functions, he brings a unique perspective on how to understand and tackle client business challenges,” said Kehoe.

Additionally, Melinda Po has been appointed China’s chief growth officer where she will lead the China Brand Hub that consolidates specialist resources across brand, strategy, creative, digital and PR. She will simultaneously serve as managing director of the Shanghai business, a title she currently holds.

Po’s will focus on a client growth agenda by leading a ‘One China’ approach to integrated work, particularly related to creative, strategy, digital and data services across the Brand Hub.

Similarly to Wang, Po comes from Ogilvy where she was a managing partner. She also held senior positions at AKQA and creative shop Arcade.

“Since Melinda joined us two years ago, she has dramatically re-shaped our integrated communications capabilities. She has hired key talent and through differentiated work, earned the trust of marketeers that traditionally may not have thought of Edelman,” said Kehoe.

