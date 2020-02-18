Sling & Stone gains string of new clients

The Sydney- and Auckland-based independent Sling & Stone has announced a slate of new clients including ticketing platform Eventbrite, reusable cup company KeepCup, and indoor training app Zwift. Other clients are designer dress rental portal GlamCorner, Australian plant-based meat startup Fable, local New Zealand retirement plan koura, older adult companionship platform Stitch, and business software Qwilr.

Sling & Stone is the agency of record for all the brands mentioned above, and all of them were won in pitches.

"These clients inspire us and telling their story is what we get out of bed every day to do. Some of them are already household names, others are innovators you'll hear a lot more about in the months and years to come. What each one of them shares is that they're shaping the future of how people live, work, or play,” CEO Vuki Vujasinovic told PRWeek.

“We're not trying to be the biggest agency in the world. But we are competing to become the best in the world for the challengers, disrupters, and entrepreneurs shaping the future. We're combining the courage to say no to work that doesn't fit our mission, with the gumption every Slinger shows in building a new kind of agency. And having fun along the way."

Sling & Stone also has an office in California.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia