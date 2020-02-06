PRCA/PRWeek PR Census Survey: deadline nears

PRCA and PRWeek´s 2020 PR Census Survey has launched, with PR professionals urged to provide information to help paint a comprehensive picture of the UK PR and comms landscape.

This survey will be used to provide definitive analysis on the size, structure, and direction of the UK PR and communications industry.

Responses will strengthen the industry's understanding of the key issues facing PR - from salaries and skills, to diversity, equality, and mental health.

The deadline for completing the survey is 5 March 2020.

It will take around 10 minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous. The findings will be covered by PRWeek later in the year.

You can access the survey here.

