4media group hires new UK and Europe MD

Foulerton brings more than 20 years of PR, marketing and business development experience and joins from Pier Communications, a broadcast and content marketing consultancy that he founded.

He has previously served as practice head for Ogilvy Broadcast & Digital and was managing director at broadcast PR specialist Bulletin International, before it became part of WPP.

4media group’s global CEO Edward Cyster said: “We’ve been searching for a while now for someone of the right calibre, with business-building experience and a broad set of marcomms skills to head up our UK and European team and Chris completely fits the bill. “His brand building pedigree, broadcast expertise and international outlook are exactly what we need as we look to grow strategically.”

Foulerton added: “I am delighted to be joining 4media group at the start of a new decade and at such an exciting moment in its history as it embarks on a period of UK, European and US expansion. The depth of talent, ambition and the quality of client work across the group is inspirational.”