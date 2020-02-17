Don't Cry Wolf enters relationship with Cornwall agency Leap

Both agencies have achieved B Corporation certification and have worked on joint projects for Orgvue and Elvie, among other clients.

The partnership, which was announced on Valentine's Day, allows staff from either agency to work in London, where Don’t Cry Wolf is based, or Leap's offices in Cornwall.

“Salty beards and a strong creative game, these are just some of the reasons why we’ve loved working with the Leap team,” Don’t Cry Wolf founder and chief executive John Brown said.

“Also, to have [Leap founder and creative director] Matt Hocking’s encyclopedic knowledge of the environment means he will keep our team in check with all things sustainability-related.”

A “blushing” Hocking added: “Don’t Cry Wolf had us at ‘hello’. Our bond grew quickly and this partnership seemed like such a natural next step that landed with the team immediately. We just really get each other.

“Opening up our work spaces really embodies the collaborative sentiment of B-Corp and is something we would love to eventually extend to the whole community.

“There's real excitement and desire within our team to tap into London’s creative hyper-ness, and we're equally delighted for Don’t Cry Wolf to fully experience Cornwall and its natural beauty right on our doorstep.”