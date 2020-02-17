Watch: Social Mobility Foundation launches new campaign to tackle recruitment inequality

SMF has launched the Department For Opportunities (DO) with a debut campaign called, ‘CVs aren’t working’.

It highlights the UK’s entrenched social mobility problem with a focus on CVs and unconscious bias leading employers to disregard applicants from particular postcodes or those who went to a particular university.

It follows research that shows ‘better off’ applicants are nearly 80 percent more likely to end up in professional jobs than those from a working-class background.

Even when people from disadvantaged backgrounds land a professional job, they earn 17 percent less than their privileged colleagues.

Alan Milburn, trustee of the Social Mobility Foundation, said: “Unconscious bias continues to disadvantage those from certain backgrounds which, in turn, compounds the problem – contributing to an endless cycle of society favouring those who are more fortunate.”

The DO brand was created with the support of purpose consultancy, Revolt London, and PR firm Freuds.

Freuds CEO Arlo Brady said: “We’re pleased to support the launch of the Social Mobility Foundation’s DO campaign. Social mobility is a massive challenge in the UK, and in our industry. With a vocal SMF, we look forward to seeing significant progress over the next few years”

‘It’s been a real privilege to work with Alan and the Social Mobility Foundation to create this movement. The engrained social mobility challenges our country faces won’t come from soundbites and lectures. It needs action,” added co-founder of Revolt, Alex Lewis.