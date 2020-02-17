Beattie launches coronavirus advice service

The boutique agency is part of integrated consultancy Beattie Communications, which has offices throughout the UK and Canada, and will provide bespoke crisis and reputation advice for clients across the globe.

The team will be led by Rhiannon Evans, a former regulatory lawyer who now specialises in providing strategic comms and reputation-management advice across the healthcare, pharma, charity and banking and finance sectors.

Evans said: “It’s crucial to strike the balance that’s right for the individual client, which includes incorporating the latest official advice regardless of their current level of exposure. Level heads are vital and there is still time for calm, insightful strategic communications rather than panic.”

The Only Crisis team will provide clients with a range of strategic internal and external comms services, as well as guidance on how to manage social media to ensure clarity of message and mitigate mass panic.

Chris Gilmour, director at Only Crisis, said: “We’ve been inundated with enquiries from existing and new clients since [this] coronavirus outbreak struck. The situation is fast-moving and evolving daily, so it’s important that businesses have access to the best possible comms advice and guidance to ensure their people are safe and the right measures are in place to ensure business continuity.”