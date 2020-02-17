Park Hyatt appoints Dubai agency

The Dubai-based luxury brand communication consultancy Z7 Communications has won won the account to handle the publicity for luxury waterfront destination Park Hyatt Dubai.

The established Dubai Creek-based property has been been based in the emirate for 15 years and provides business and leisure guests with luxurious accommodation and is home to the infamous Traiteur Brunch, as well as Thai Kitchen, Brasserie du Park, NOEPE,SeventySeventy, Boardwalk, QDs, Cielo, Casa de Tapas, Lakeview and Jones the Grocer.

Z7 will be working with Park Hyatt Dubai to create communication strategies to ensure constant engagement with the Dubai and GCC consumer.

The agency was appointed to tap into a new clientele whilst still working with the loyal customers of Park Hyatt Dubai. Z7 bolstering awareness and buzz around the multifaceted aspects of the destination and hotel industry news.

“We are delighted to welcome Park Hyatt Dubai to our Luxury Hospitality & Lifestyle division,” said Zeina El-Dana, founder and CEO of Z7 Communications, adding that Z7 aims to “bolster awareness and buzz around the multifaceted aspects of the destination and hotel industry news”.

“Dubai’s hospitality scene is forever evolving; however, the Park Hyatt Dubai has managed to retain its position as a firm favourite within the luxury hotel market.

"We are proud to be working with this Dubai institution and look forward building upon its already stellar reputation.”

