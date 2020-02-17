Brazen rebrands in Dubai as it eyes up regional reach

The rebrand comes as the firm – five-times winner of Small Consultancy of the Year at both the MEPRA and PRCA MENA awards – has marked its fifth anniversary since launching in the UAE.

To mark its birthday, Brazen MENA, which offers public relations, social media, influencer engagement and events, has also launched a new ‘trailblazing PR’ proposition.

Louise Jacobson, managing partner of Brazen MENA, told PRWeek Middle East: “Brazen MENA has blazed trails in the region since we launched in 2015, so we felt that 'trailblazing PR' was the right proposition to reflect our innovative and results-driven approach.

"Our delivery of award-winning creative strategies for our clients ensures the right impact and cut-through is made, which is why we’re lucky enough to work with amazing brands such as Disney and Atlantis, The Palm.

“Brazen MENA’s ethos is built upon a foundation of hard work, talent and forward-thinking from our multi-cultural team who come from backgrounds in PR, events, media and influencer marketing, and our unique culture is built on a bedrock of respect, honesty and open-mindedness, ensuring a dynamic work environment.

“We’ve had an incredible five years in the region, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the industry, clients and my trailblazing team, and I can’t wait to see what the next five years have in store.”

Brazen MENA has a new website and video shot by renowned fashion videographer Hyku D.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com