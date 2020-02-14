Non-KFC fans, what other brand would you proudly display on your Crocs?

Added 42 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

What if Mr. Peanut or Impossible Burger partnered with the foam clog shoe?

News

Crocs imprinted with an image of fried chicken, complete with soles that look like a KFC bucket and two removable chicken drumstick and chicken-scented Jibbitz charms were unveiled at New York Fashion Week.

Whether you thought the shoes were a must-have item or should immediately go into a dumpster, should Crocs try this again with another brand?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters